Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan cringes at his past work

Hrithik Roshan cringes at his past work

Articles
Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan cringes at his past work

Hrithik Roshan cringes at his past work

Advertisement
  • Hrithik Roshan, who has worked in movies for more than 20 years, has said that he cringes when he looks at his old work.
  • Hrithik’s first movie was Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which came out in 2000.
  • Since then, he has been in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi… Mil Gaya, Lakshya, the Krrish series, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and War, among others.
Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan, who has worked in movies for more than 20 years, has said that he cringes when he looks at his old work. Hrithik’s first movie was Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which came out in 2000. Since then, he has been in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi… Mil Gaya, Lakshya, the Krrish series, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and War, among others. Now, he is getting ready for the release of the movie Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi as the main characters.

The actor has told ETimes that he is very hard on himself and his work. Hrithik said, when he thought about his past movies, that he doesn’t know why people liked them so much. “I cringe when I look at my old work. I don’t know why my past work has been so well liked. I am very hard on myself about how I do. But yes, I’ve never been unhappy with how I did.”

Hrithik said he’s learnt from his errors and improved. He stated, “Mistakes have helped me develop. I’m thankful for 22 years in the profession and want to do more meaningful work and tell important tales.

Vikram Vedha is Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s epic action thriller. Pushkar-version Gayathri’s of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name. R.Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar starred. The movie opens internationally on 30 September 2022.

Hrithik will next appear in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan reacts to comparisons with Vijay Sethupathi
Hrithik Roshan reacts to comparisons with Vijay Sethupathi

Hrithik Roshan is ready for his next movie, Vikram Vedha, to come...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story