Hrithik Roshan cringes at his past work

Hrithik Roshan, who has worked in movies for more than 20 years, has said that he cringes when he looks at his old work.

Hrithik’s first movie was Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, which came out in 2000.

Since then, he has been in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi… Mil Gaya, Lakshya, the Krrish series, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and War, among others.

The actor has told ETimes that he is very hard on himself and his work. Hrithik said, when he thought about his past movies, that he doesn’t know why people liked them so much. “I cringe when I look at my old work. I don’t know why my past work has been so well liked. I am very hard on myself about how I do. But yes, I’ve never been unhappy with how I did.”

Hrithik said he’s learnt from his errors and improved. He stated, “Mistakes have helped me develop. I’m thankful for 22 years in the profession and want to do more meaningful work and tell important tales.

Vikram Vedha is Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s epic action thriller. Pushkar-version Gayathri’s of a 2017 Tamil film of the same name. R.Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar starred. The movie opens internationally on 30 September 2022.

Hrithik will next appear in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

