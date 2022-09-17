Hrithik Roshan dances with fans

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan square off on screen in Vikram Vedha, which will be released soon.

This movie is an official translation into Hindi of the Telugu movie of the same name, starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan.

The Greek God of Bollywood visited Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy theatre today for the song premiere of the movie.

Saif and Hrithik are working tirelessly to promote their movie. The War star shook hands with fans, signed autographs, posed for photos, and spoke with the media at the event.

Hrithik Roshan looked dashing in the images that have been taken directly from the event. He wore a white tee underneath a white tee and a blue shirt with white polka dots. The actor furthermore donned brown sneakers and a hat.

On stage, Hrithik can be seen dancing with his supporters. He even engaged in a Vikram Vedha pose with them while signing autographs for them. Spending their Saturday night with their favourite celebrity seems to send the fans into a frenzy.

Alcoholia, the first track from Vikram Vedha, is a jovial and upbeat song that was released today. You’ll be dancing in no time, we wager.

Pushkar-Gayatri wrote and directed the action-thriller Vikram Vedha. It is a production of YNOT Studios and is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in collaboration with Jio Studios and Friday Filmworks. The international release of Vikram Vedha is scheduled for September 30, 2022.

