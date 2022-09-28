Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha is his first film to be released in more than three years.

The actor was recently compared to Vijay Sethupathi’s portrayal of the role.

Admits he won’t be able to match the performance of his co-star.

Hrithik Roshan conveys a sense of self-acceptance while acknowledging that he won’t be able to match Vijay Sethupathi’s portrayal of the character in the 2017 original.

This Friday, Hrithik Roshan will return to the big screen after a long absence. His latest movie, Vikram Vedha, will be his first to be released in more than three years.

The actor has put in a lot of effort to promote his film, which also boasts key roles for Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Saraf, and other actors.

Hrithik spoke with the media in Delhi prior to the film’s release on September 30 about what to expect from Vikram Vedha and the reasons he has been selective about the films he does in his career.

He also talked about how he handled criticism for being compared to Vijay Sethupathi, who co-starred with R. Madhavan in the South movie of the same name. The 2017 Tamil hit, Vikram Vedha, was remade by Pushkar and Gayathri.

The actor said he never approaches a character with such concerns in mind because it has never been his objective or something he should have to deal with in his mind. When asked if he was prepared for the parallels to Sethupathi, the questioner asked.

“That is what I did when I was doing Agneepath when everybody was worried about the comparisons, but when I like something, I take it and give it my all. Then whatever it is, it is okay,”. Hrithik reaffirmed.

Hrithik seems to be aware of the fact that he won’t be able to match Vijay Sethupathi’s portrayal of the role in the 2017 original.

“I know how amazingly Vijay Sethupathi did the same part. I can’t in my dreams think that I would achieve that level. Yet, I have done my best and I am happy with what I have done,” adds Hrithik.

The actor claims that his admiration for Vijay’s talent and the performance had no impact on the way he handled the part.

Pushkar-action-thriller Produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth, and Reliance Entertainment is Gayatri’s Vikram Vedha. On September 30, 2022, Vikram Vedha will be released internationally.

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, in addition to Vikram Vedha.