  Hrithik Roshan FEELS actors should not be opposed to doing two-hero films
Hrithik Roshan, a well-known Bollywood actor, is busy promoting his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha, in which he plays a lead role with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte plays a supporting role. Even though the trailer for the movie looks good, fans want to know what the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor thinks about being in a movie with two heroes. To add fuel to the fire, there have been rumours that Roshan is in Brahmastra Part 2 with Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the main role. Here’s what Roshan has to say about what’s going on.

Hrithik Roshan told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday that working on a movie with many stars makes his job much easier.

“It makes your job easier and better, is my initial thinking. More appears. I can’t see an actor being opposed. The more people, the better. Working with other key or more important roles in the same movie helps you improve.”

“ZNMD, War, and Saif. Great acting inspires you to improve. Every two-hero or ensemble picture I’ve done was wonderful. I’ve had far more fun “Roshan, Hrithik.

The movie’s makers just released the trailer. Saif plays Vikram, a police officer who wants to catch Vedha (as essayed by Hrithik Roshan). The cat-and-mouse game changes when Vedha questions Vikram’s morals.

On Friday, the movie comes out.

