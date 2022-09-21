Hrithik Roshan looks handsome in new photo

Hrithik Roshan is one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Hrithik shared a picture of himself on Instagram.

Hrithik Roshan is an Indian actor who works in Hindi films. He has portrayed a variety of characters and is known for his dancing skills. One of the highest-paid actors in India.

Hrithik Roshan posted a self-portrait on Instagram in which he can be seen posing for the camera. Saba Azad, Hrithik’s girlfriend, commented that he was adorable in the shot. Hrithik and Saba made their relationship official earlier this year. Although they have never discussed each other, they are frequently seen holding hands in public and on dinner dates.

He captioned his picture, “I was in a sunshine state of mind, but @avigowariker decided to shoot me grey.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) Advertisement

The viral picture is getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. His admirers reacted positively after his picture went viral. He has 44 million followers on his Instagram account.

