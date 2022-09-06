Hrithik Roshan offers fans ways to participate in the trailer

Vikram Vedha, directed by Hrithik Roshan, is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films, slated to be released worldwide on September 30th, 2022.

Vikram Vedha, directed by Hrithik Roshan, is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films, slated to be released worldwide on September 30th, 2022. The Pushkar-Gayathri-directed film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, is a remake of the same-named Tamil film released in 2017.

R.Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar had significant parts in the 2017 film. The trailer for Hrithik and Saif’s film was released on August 24, and the action-packed graphics have already piqued the interest of the public by providing a peek of the characters of Vikram and Vedha.

Meanwhile, Hrithik took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that the makers are releasing a trailer peek to fans. People who want to participate can send in photos of themselves holding the Vikram Vedha sign. He did the same for the camera, making a double V with both hands. In the same video, the actor also notified followers that he is sick. “Listen up! “For all our well-wishers out there, #VikramVedhaTrailerPreview,” the Agneepath actor captioned the video. Sussanne Khan commented on the post, “Congratulations.”

Vikram Vedha tells the story of a cop on the search for a mobster. The tale of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough officer named Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track down and pursue a feared mobster named Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).

