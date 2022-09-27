Hrithik Roshan on working in two-hero films

Vikram Vedha will star Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

Before the film’s release, the stars went on a promotional tour.

Hrithik Roshan was questioned about multi-starrers and how major stars seldom share screen space.

Advertisement

Vikram Vedha will star Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Before the film’s release, the stars went on a promotional tour. Hrithik Roshan was questioned about multi-starrers and how major stars seldom share screen space. Hrithik stated working in multi-starrers or two-hero films encourages you to achieve better.

Hrithik has played many heroes in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, WAR, and Vikram Vedha. “It makes your job easier and better,” she said. More appears. Actors shouldn’t be opposed. The more the merrier! Working in equations where you must give and take with other major characters in the same film is how you evolve, he added.

He said that he prefers films with several protagonists. When you work with more actors, like I did in ZNMD, WAR, and Vikram Vedha with Saif, you’re pushed to improve. When asked about his favourite films, he said, “Every time I’ve done a movie with two heroes or a group of performers, I’ve had more pleasure.”

Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf also had major roles in Vikram Vedha. Pushkar and Gayatri’s action-thriller script and film. Opening day for the film is set for September 30, 2022. It was produced by Reliance Entertainment together with Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth.

Also Read Hrithik Roshan says he was ‘lost’ due to love he got for War Hrithik Roshan is getting ready for the release of Vikram Vedha. Saif...