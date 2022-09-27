Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan on working in two-hero films

Hrithik Roshan on working in two-hero films

Articles
Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan on working in two-hero films

Hrithik Roshan on working in two-hero films

Advertisement
  • Vikram Vedha will star Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.
  • Before the film’s release, the stars went on a promotional tour.
  • Hrithik Roshan was questioned about multi-starrers and how major stars seldom share screen space.
Advertisement

Vikram Vedha will star Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Before the film’s release, the stars went on a promotional tour. Hrithik Roshan was questioned about multi-starrers and how major stars seldom share screen space. Hrithik stated working in multi-starrers or two-hero films encourages you to achieve better.

Hrithik has played many heroes in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, WAR, and Vikram Vedha. “It makes your job easier and better,” she said. More appears. Actors shouldn’t be opposed. The more the merrier! Working in equations where you must give and take with other major characters in the same film is how you evolve, he added.

He said that he prefers films with several protagonists. When you work with more actors, like I did in ZNMD, WAR, and Vikram Vedha with Saif, you’re pushed to improve. When asked about his favourite films, he said, “Every time I’ve done a movie with two heroes or a group of performers, I’ve had more pleasure.”

Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf also had major roles in Vikram Vedha. Pushkar and Gayatri’s action-thriller script and film. Opening day for the film is set for September 30, 2022. It was produced by Reliance Entertainment together with Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth.

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan says he was ‘lost’ due to love he got for War
Hrithik Roshan says he was ‘lost’ due to love he got for War

Hrithik Roshan is getting ready for the release of Vikram Vedha. Saif...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story