Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan on working with Saif Ali Khan

Hrithik Roshan on working with Saif Ali Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan on working with Saif Ali Khan

Hrithik Roshan on working with Saif Ali Khan

Advertisement
  • Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan promote Vikram Vedha.
  • Hrithik and Saif portray competitors in the next film.
  • Saif and Hrithik starred together in 2002’s Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.
Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan promote the movie Vikram Vedha. In the next movie, Hrithik and Saif will play rivals. Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, which came out in 2002, had Saif and Hrithik in it. In a recent interview, Hrithik Roshan said that he likes Saif Ali Khan a lot.

Hrithik stated he never pretended to be Saif Ali Khan in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Hrithik said Saif is a’real’ actor. “Saif was always a genuine actor.” He’s never pretended to be someone else. All the other actors were attempting to be heroes at the moment. Saif was himself, Hrithik stated.

Hrithik claimed working with Saif in Vikram Vedha helped him enhance his acting and be more honest. “I knew I had to be authentic in this film. Because I’m working with one of the most authentic on-screen performers. Since 2003, I’ve adored Saif. I believe he’s a realistic actor. He’s really honest and genuine. Being around him made me work harder, therefore I did better. I wanted to be honest. Because if I’m extra and make a mistake, I’ll get caught “explained Hrithik.

Also Read

Hrithik Roshan cringes at his past work
Hrithik Roshan cringes at his past work

Hrithik Roshan, who has worked in movies for more than 20 years,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Sajjad Delafrooz hopes 2023 will be a better year for homeland Iran
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Prince Harry's TV interview bombshell: sets royal 'Heartbreaking' on twitter
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Badshah Paagal tour is a success as he moves ahead in 8 cities
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story