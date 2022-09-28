Hrithik Roshan on working with Saif Ali Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan promote Vikram Vedha.

Hrithik and Saif portray competitors in the next film.

Saif and Hrithik starred together in 2002’s Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.

In a recent interview, Hrithik Roshan said that he likes Saif Ali Khan a lot.

Hrithik stated he never pretended to be Saif Ali Khan in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Hrithik said Saif is a’real’ actor. “Saif was always a genuine actor.” He’s never pretended to be someone else. All the other actors were attempting to be heroes at the moment. Saif was himself, Hrithik stated.

Hrithik claimed working with Saif in Vikram Vedha helped him enhance his acting and be more honest. “I knew I had to be authentic in this film. Because I’m working with one of the most authentic on-screen performers. Since 2003, I’ve adored Saif. I believe he’s a realistic actor. He’s really honest and genuine. Being around him made me work harder, therefore I did better. I wanted to be honest. Because if I’m extra and make a mistake, I’ll get caught “explained Hrithik.

