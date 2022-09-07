Advertisement
  • Hrithik Roshan posts video from dad Rakesh Roshan’s birthday celebration
  • Hrithik Roshan has a close relationship with his father, Rakesh Roshan.
  • Rakesh Roshan, the director, spent his 73rd birthday with his family members yesterday.
  • Hrithik has now posted a video from yesterday night, allowing his followers to see the birthday party.
Hrithik Roshan has a close relationship with his father, Rakesh Roshan. Rakesh Roshan, the director, spent his 73rd birthday with his family members yesterday. Hrithik has now posted a video from yesterday night, allowing his followers to see the birthday party. Hrithik Roshan, his sister Sunaina, cousin Pashmina, Hrithik’s sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, Pinkie Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and his wife Kanchan Roshan were all there for Rakesh Roshan’s lavish birthday party.

Hrithik’s video shows Rakesh Roshan cutting the cake while his family sings the birthday song. Along with the video, Hrithik posted a beautiful statement in which he expressed his love for his father and wished him a happy birthday. “About last night,” he wrote. Papa, happy birthday. Making 73 appear to be 37 invincible “We adore you!” Meanwhile, Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan posted a picture-perfect family snapshot from the event on Instagram yesterday night. “Happy birthday Tutu Papa, we love you very much (as proved by duggu bhaiya),” she wrote.

 

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is preparing for the premiere of his forthcoming film Vikram Vedha, in which he co-stars with Saif Ali Khan. The film is set to be released in theatres on September 30, 2022. Hrithik Roshan will also appear in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone.

Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik’s cousin, will make her Bollywood debut in the second sequel to Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s Ishq Vishk. Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal also appear in the film. Pashmina made her social media debut with the caption, “It seems like years of austerity and hard work is now bearing fruit.” I’m very eager, apprehensive, and happy to share my first screen experience with you.

