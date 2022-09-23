Hrithik Roshan praises Mahira Khan in ‘Maula Jatt Poster’

With its release date approaching, Bilal Lashari’s upcoming film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, is generating a lot of buzz.

The director has undoubtedly cast the best actors in the industry, including Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, and Humaima Malik, who are currently promoting the film.

Mahira Khan recently shared a poster of her character, Mukkho Jatti, from the film on Instagram, and her fans went crazy over her new fierce look.

Also Read Mixed reaction of Team Maula Jutt after watching trailer Fawad Khan, Humaima Malick, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi play the...

While many celebrities are rooting for the Raees actress, the waves of her beauty have crossed borders and struck famous Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

Advertisement

The Kaho Na Pyar Hai star commented, “Love It”

The film, which will be released on October 13th, is a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt. Produced by Ammara Hikmat, it is a collaboration between Encyclomedia and Lashari Films, in collaboration with AAA Motion Pictures.