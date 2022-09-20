Hrithik Roshan said he doesn’t need someone to ‘feel love’

After getting divorced from his childhood sweetheart and wife Sussanne Khan in 2014

After getting divorced from his childhood sweetheart and wife Sussanne Khan in 2014, actor Hrithik Roshan is now dating Saba Azad, and their relationship is going well. At Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party, the two made it clear that they were dating. In fact, Hrithik and Saba have been each other’s biggest fans, as shown by the posts they have made on social media. In a different interview from the past, Hrithik talked about the idea of falling in love again.

In an interview with Times of India, the actor from War said, “I am so full of love that I can’t not find love. At the same time, I don’t have to be with someone to feel love. I’m always aware of it. But if you want to know if I’ll meet someone I can share my happiness and travels with, the answer is yes. Or ten (smiles). Who can say?”

He said he’s the finest parent to Hrehaan and Hridhaan. “My bond with my sons is genuine and solid, and not simply because they’re mine,” he remarked. We’re all great for our jobs and get along well together.” Nothing remains exceptional if you don’t develop new possibilities. I wasn’t an accidental parent; I live, imagine, and learn about it every day. Like everything else, I make it lovely.

Sussanne and Hrithik met as kids. Wed in 2000. In 2014, they ended their 14-year marriage. Hridaan and Hrehaan are their sons.

