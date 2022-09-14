Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha big theatrical release of Industry.

The Pushkar & Gayatri-directed action thriller is scheduled to open in theaters on September 30, 2022.

The Alcoholia launch will serve as a lead-up to the movie’s September 30 premiere.

Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan, is the next significant Hindi film industry theatrical release. The Pushkar & Gayatri-directed action thriller is scheduled to open in theaters on September 30, 2022.

The team has thus far released the trailer and teaser, generating interest among moviegoers. Additionally, team Vikram Vedha will officially debut their first single, Alcoholia, on September 17 at a big event in Mumbai, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned.

Source revealed, “The first song of the film is Alcoholia, picturized on Hrithik Roshan. As the title suggests, it’s a fun number and will feature Hrithik in a dancing avatar that’s not been seen before. The song is composed by Vishal and Shekhar,”

The first song will also be released in front of fans, the source said. Earlier, the teaser was screened for fans in several places. The graphics of this song will provide us with a glance of Vedha’s lighter side, in contrast to the first two assets of the movie, which concentrated on action, conversation, and thrill.

The Alcoholia launch will serve as a lead-up to the movie’s September 30 premiere and will formally begin their two-week campaign. Hrithik Roshan’s 25th film, Vikram Vedha, has been given the alternative moniker “HR 25” by his followers on social media. Saif Ali Khan will appear in the film as a cop even though he plays a mobster.

In addition to the two actors mentioned above, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Sharib Hashmi play significant parts in Vikram Vedha. The film marks Pushkar and Gayatri’s debut in Hindi cinema. Keep checking Pinkvilla for more Vikram Vedha news.

