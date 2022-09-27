Hrithik Roshan says he was ‘lost’ due to love he got for War

Hrithik Roshan is getting ready for the release of Vikram Vedha.

Hrithik Roshan is getting ready for the release of Vikram Vedha. Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi are also in the lead roles. The movie is set to open in theatres all over the world on September 30, 2022. It is a remake of a Tamil movie with the same name that they made in 2017 and in which R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starred. Pushkar–Gayathri wrote and directed the first part of Vikram Vedha. He also wrote and directed the second part.

Hrithik said in a recent interview for the movie Vikram Vedha that after War, he felt “lost” since he was receiving adulation for something he’s not in real life. Actor Kabir Dhaliwal. He stated War changed him. “I became lost in all of Kabir’s adulation. Why, where, or what to do? I was confused. People liked me for something I wasn’t. It was time to be Hrithik again. If people keep loving my characters, I’ll endeavour to be like them in real life to keep gaining love. I need to be myself “Adding.

He also said he’s not as excellent as Kabir or Vedha, who are handcrafted. “Mine. It’s crucial to distinguish myself as a person from my on-screen presence “explained Hrithik. If he doesn’t separate the two, he’ll live in turmoil and as a hungry soul, wanting to receive applause all the time. Hrithik remarked, “That’s traumatic.”

