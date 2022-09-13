Hrithik Roshan thanks people for attending trailer of Vikram Vedha

The release of the actor Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming movie, Vikram Vedha, is currently scheduled.

He shared a Reel from his movie, Vikram Vedha, and the trailer screening on Instagram on Tuesday.

Vikram Vedha, which is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, is the Hindi version of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

He captioned the Reel, “To be surrounded by all your love is truly a blessing! Thank you to all you beautiful people for attending the #VikramVedhaTrailer preview and empowering us with your love & cheer.” Actor Preity G Zinta commented, “Wow!!! Cannot wait to see it “ and Sonali Bendre wrote, “Amazing.” One of his fans commented, “koi itna handsome kese ho sakta hai yrr” (How can someone be so handsome). Another fan wrote, “kon kon chal rha hai first day, first show dekhne?” (Who is going to watch the first day, first show). Other fan wrote, “This one is going to be epic.” Many fans posted heart emojis on the video.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan feature in the movie Vikram Vedha. Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi are also featured in the movie. Vikram Vedha, which is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, is the Hindi version of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi played the key actors in the original. On September 30, the Hindi version will be shown in theaters.

In development with Deepika Padukone is Hrithik’s Fighter. Siddharth Anand is the director of the action movie. The September 2023 release date for Fighter has been set.