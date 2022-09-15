Hrithik Roshan wishes his niece Suranika happy birthday

On his niece Suranika’s birthday, Hrithik Roshan sent her greetings.

Hrithik enjoys maintaining an active online presence.

He occasionally shares photos and videos with his followers to give them a peek into his personal and professional lives.

Advertisement

On his niece Suranika’s birthday, Hrithik Roshan sent her greetings. Hrithik enjoys maintaining an active online presence. He occasionally shares photos and videos with his followers to give them a peek into his personal and professional lives. These posts make internet users swoon, and they keep returning for more.

The Vikram Vedha actor recently returned to Instagram to wish his niece a happy birthday by sharing a number of flashback pictures. Saba Azad, an actor and his ladylove, joined in and gave her a cute moniker. Find out by reading on.

A few hours ago, Hrithik released a number of previously unpublished flashback images with Suranika and other family members on Instagram. He sent a nice birthday message for her along with the images, saying, “Thank you for being born as my family.

But if you weren’t and we had just met as strangers in an other reality, I would surely want to be your buddy! Birthday greetings, lovely Suranika I adore you (red heart emoji)! @suranika.”

His girlfriend Saba Azad responded to the remarks and wished her as well, calling her the sweet nickname “lill Suru bean.” “Dawwwwww look at you lill Suru bean, sweetest birthday baby ever,” was the text of her response.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Saba had also sent her well wishes on her Instagram stories a few hours earlier. “Happy happy birthday to this gorgeous wonderful heart!!” she commented beside a photo of the birthday girl. I’m really disappointed that I’m not with you today, Suru bean! Also, please, next time we get together, let’s stop speaking and snap some pictures. Live forever, my beauty (red heart emoji) @suranika.

Hrithik will soon be seen in Gayatri and Pushkar’s Vikram Vedha, which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Apart from this, he also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement

Also Read Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha big theatrical release of Industry Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha big theatrical release of...