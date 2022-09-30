Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife hypes his Vikram Vedha, ‘entertainer’

Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife hypes his Vikram Vedha, ‘tremendous entertainer’

Articles
  • Sussanne Khan has reviewed Hrithik Roshan’s latest movie.
  • After 13 years of marriage, Hrithik and Sussanne broke up in 2014.

Sussanne Khan, who used to be married to Hrithik Roshan, has reviewed his latest movie, the Hindi version of the Tamil original Vikram Vedha, and called it a “tremendous entertainer.” The movie came out on Friday, and Saif Ali Khan is also in it.

Sharing a poster of the film, Sussanne wrote, “RA RA RA RA…Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!!”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

“Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team… for this tremendous entertainer!!! this one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻😇😇😇,” she added.

After 13 years of marriage, Hrithik and Sussanne broke up in 2014. But they made sure that their divorce wouldn’t hurt their friendship as they raise their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, together.

The two have always shown support for each other on social media, and they have also been seen at parties and with each other’s families. Sussanne is now dating Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is seeing Saba Azad.

