Huma Qureshi talks about ‘Double XL’ in an emotional post

With the release of “Double XL,” Huma Qureshi made the transition from actress to producer.

She also founded Elemen3 with her brother Saqib Saleem and the director Mudassar Aziz.

Along with Huma, the movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Raghavendra Mahat, and Zaheer Iqbal.

Advertisement

With the release of “Double XL,” Huma Qureshi made the transition from actress to producer. She also founded Elemen3 with her brother Saqib Saleem and the director Mudassar Aziz. Along with Huma, the movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Raghavendra Mahat, and Zaheer Iqbal.

Also Read Huma Qureshi speaks about her character Rani Bharti in Maharani With the release of the second season of her well-liked web series...

Yesterday, the release date for the movie “Double XL” and its teaser were revealed. Netizens praised the teaser. This morning, Huma wrote an emotional post on Instagram, stating that the journey of “Double XL” began with everyone discussing the weight they had gained following lock-down. The actress claimed that the idea for the movie actually began as a lighthearted talk between her and Sonakshi, Zaheer, Mudassar, and Saqib in her living room. View Huma’s post right here.

The “Maharani” actress admitted that ten years ago, when she first moved to Mumbai, she would not have believed it if someone had told her that she would support such content. She ended up this note saying, that “‘Double XL’ is for those who dare to dream big (pun intended).”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Rani Bharti (@iamhumaq) Advertisement

Also Read Teaser for “Double XL” with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi is now available Finally available is the teaser for the upcoming movie Double XL, starring...

Sonakshi responded on Huma’s post with nothing but love in her heart. It would be interesting to watch how the friendship between the two actresses plays out on television. Satramm Ramani, who previously directed “Helmet,” is in charge of directing this movie. The movie will debut on October 14 together with “Doctor G.”