Huma Qureshi thinks men fight too, but don’t referred as dog fights

Huma Qureshi has said that the term catfights is a misogynistic way of putting things.

Adding that men also fight but no one calls it ‘dog fights’.

Huma is currently riding on the success of the second season of Maharani.

Huma next has Double XL ready to go and is working with Sonakshi Sinha on the film. The film additionally includes Sonakshi’s reputed beau Zaheer Iqbal and the principal look of both Huma and Sonakshi are out.

Demanding men battle much more than ladies, Huma told, “They are not rumours, people fight, but I think catfights are such a misogynistic way of putting it. Men also fight, we don’t call them dog fights, do we? People fight, because they don’t get along, and it’s not about their gender, it’s just that sometimes some people don’t get along with others.

I think a lot more is made out about women competing with each other. I think men compete far more. Try going to a gym, you will know exactly what I am talking about. No one is interested in working out, they are only checking each other’s bodies.”

Discussing her film with Sonakshi, Huma included working the film became extraordinary and fun on the grounds that Sonakshi is a dear companion. “If I can say this without being cheeky, women are far more secure in our business than men.

I think getting two guys to do a film will be very hard, because they will always be comparing their biceps. I think women just have a bad reputation. I enjoy working with other girls.”

Huma makes them interest projects arranged. These incorporate a biopic on noted food essayist and gourmet specialist Tarla Dalal, Dinesh Vijan’s Pooja Meri Jaan and Double XL.

She likewise has Netflix’s Monica Oh My Darling that is coordinated by Vasan Bala.

