Articles
Humaima Malick shares some amazing facts about "The Legend of Maula Jatt"

  • The Legend of Maula Jatt: A magnum-opus is scheduled for release on October 13.
  • Actress Humaima Malick showcased her fiery look from the movie.
  • Emraan Hashmi complimented her appearance in an Instagram comment.
The Legend of Maula Jatt: A magnum-opus starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and many other stars are scheduled for release on October 13. Actress Humaima Malick just showcased her fiery look from the movie.

For her distinctive appearance in the movie, the Bol star received recognition. Even Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who previously collaborated with Humaima on the film Raja Natwarlal, complimented her appearance in an Instagram comment.

Emraan wrote, “Love the look Humaima !! Looking forward to your stellar performance. All the best.”

Have a look:

A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

The first announcement of The Legend of Maula Jatt came in 2011. The movie hasn’t been released ten years later. The producer of the original movie, Sarwer Bhatti, withdrew all cases earlier this year, clearing The Legend of Maula Jatt of any legal complications.

Malick talked openly about the backlash she faced from the public earlier this year after she played a daring character in her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi. The actress featured on G Sarkar, a chat programme hosted by Nauman Ijaaz.

Also Read

Celebrities react to ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ posters 
Celebrities react to ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ posters 

The Legend Of Maula Jatt will be released on October 13th. The...

