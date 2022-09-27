Advertisement
Humayoun Ashraf talks about his comeback after showbiz industry’s plot

Articles
  • Humayoun Ashraf has a long history in the theatre world.
  • Humayoun excels in every role he plays because he is a complete actor.
  • His recent performance in Mushkil left everyone speechless.
Humayoun Ashraf has a long history in the theatre world. He is one of those actors that broke it on their own without the help of a Godfather or inside connections. He has performed in a vast array of dramas and roles. Humayoun excels in every role he plays because he is a complete actor who can bring life to even the most lifeless of characters.

Before we started noticing him on the screens again frequently in dramas, he was absent for a time. Humayoun Ashraf has disclosed that he was a victim of a plot within this business. No one is your buddy here, he continued, and if someone is being friendly to you, it’s generally because they need a favour or want to use you. Once that usage is over, they will discard you.

During his appearance on G Sarkar, Humayoun was asked why he tends to play predominantly negative characters. In response, he said that while he primarily played positive roles, his bad roles garnered more attention. Additionally, he said that he was a victim of industry conspiracies and that when he was offered work again, he was unable to refuse it and was forced to play a character that he was uneasy about. Later on, that drama became a huge success.

Humayoun received a lot of praise for his work in Rang Mahal. His recent performance in Mushkil left everyone speechless.

