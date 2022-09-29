Advertisement
Humayoun Ashraf talks about how he fell for showbiz rumors

Articles
Humayoun Ashraf talks about how he fell for showbiz rumors

Humayoun Ashraf was recently on Nauman Ijaz’s show G Sarkar, where he talked about the bad parts of the entertainment business and how he got caught up in them.

After a long break, the star of Rang Mahal came back in a bad role. He was hesitant at first, but the serial went on to be a huge success.

Ashraf talked about his time in the entertainment business and said that everyone pulls each other’s legs.

“I fell victim to the industry’s conspiracy. No one here is your friend, if someone is being nice to you there must be some reason behind it. They probably want a favor or to use you and when their purpose is over they abandon you.” he said.

Humayoun Ashraf is a Pakistani film and TV actor who got to where he is now without help, a godfather, or any other connections.

