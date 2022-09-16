‘Humayun Saeed has no acting skills’ says Firdous Jamal

Firdous Jamal occasionally draws criticism for making disparaging statements about popular actors. He had previously gotten into trouble over a statement he had made about Mahira Khan. His hasty remarks have caused a lot of embarrassment for his family.

He recently couldn’t help but criticize the seasoned actor Humayun Saeed’s acting abilities in an interview.

“Humayun Saeed has no acting skills, no voice, no character, no body language” he said.

“There are still people who are being fooled by the idea that he is doing good acting”

In his defence, Firdous already clarified that, “I don’t say anything to anybody on the basis of personal grudges, I talk on the technical grounds, I don’t watch their work as a normal viewer because I am an artist”

“I criticize these actors as a technician and what I said about Mahira Khan earlier that she should do better roles is because we have a different concept of heroine in our society, we think of an 18-year-old girl as a heroine, there’s a difference in age (between a lady and a girl), I didn’t mean that she is old.” he further added.

Veteran Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal is renowned for his exceptional acting abilities. Jamal began his acting career in Hindko dramas and has since been in 150 stage productions and more than 300 television productions.