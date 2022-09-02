Humayun Saeed reveals secret behind his younger-looking skin 

Humayun Saeed has been given the civic award for bravery and excellence in his field.

Humayun Saeed is a handsome and adaptable Pakistani actor and producer who has made significant contributions to the entertainment business thus far. The Pakistani government has given Humayun Saeed the civic award for his bravery and excellence in his field.

In a recent interview with “FWhy Podcast,” Humayun Saeed shared the trick to his youthful, wrinkle-free skin.

He said, “I was working with an actress in London and there she asked me that what do you do with your face as you have a wrinkle free skin as she was younger than me and she had wrinkles on her face. According to me, because I eat a lot and don’t prefer dieting a lot maybe this is one of the reason behind a fresh face that I take a proper diet.”

The Bin Roye actor added, “I do jogging, but I prefer cardio over weight lifting which surely improves my health. I’m not in favor of heavy weight lifting at all.”

On the work front, Humayun is giving non-stop hits to the showbiz industry with his blockbuster movies. After Punjab Nahi Jaunga gave Lollywood another hit with his blockbuster film London Nahi Jaunga alongside Mehwish Hayat.

