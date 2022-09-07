Hush Hush Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan have ‘secrets to spill’

Hush Hush, a seven-episode thriller web series starring Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka, is scheduled to make its digital premiere.

The girls turned to social media to reveal the first-look poster for Hush Hush, which appears to be pretty fascinating. Hush Hush has a female-led cast and crew and tells the tale of a group of women whose lives begin to crumble after an unexpected incident reveals secrets from their past.

Hush Hush’s new poster depicts the women holding their hands over each other’s lips. Soha Ali Khan captioned the poster, “Spilling the beans shortly, till then let’s keep it #HushHushOnPrime, Sep 22.” The poster seems intriguing, and we can’t wait to learn more about their not-so-perfect lives.

Shahana Goswami uploaded the image with the caption, “My lips are sealed…but we’ve got secrets to divulge.” Fans expressed their delight by leaving supportive remarks.

What’s special about this thriller series is that it features a cast and crew primarily comprising women, right from the Production Designer, the Costume Designer, the Associate Producer, the Co-producer, to teams in the Art, Costume, Production and even the Security functions.

Produced by Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and co-created by acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra, Hush Hush will premiere on Prime Video on September 22.

