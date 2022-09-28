‘I can manage without a vanity van but not without a story’ says, Neha Joshi

Neha Joshi is an Indian actress.

I only wish to bag projects which could give me wings to fly as a performer.

Neha Joshi has been acting for over 15 years.

Actress Neha Joshi, who has been in the industry for more than 15 years, believes that good work only occurs when one begins to appreciate the acting process.

“For me, acting has never been restricted to mediums or regions. I only wish to bag projects which could give me wings to fly as a performer. Be it a play, movie, TV show, or an OTT web series in Hindi or Marathi, I have tried all and still continue to do so,”

Neha says while adding, “Success for me is people watching me on screen and identifying me with the character I am playing.”

Neha has been vocal about taking on content-driven productions, regardless of the budget or size of the project. She has acted in Marathi projects like Poshter Girl, Baghtos Kay, and Ek Mahanayak – Dr. BR Ambedkar.

She says, “Give me a strong character and I am in. I always say if there is no vanity van, I will manage but if there is no story I just cannot.”

