‘I could deeply relate to Noor Mukadam’ Tuba Anwar reveals

In a recent interview actor, Syeda Tuba Anwar talked about the problem of blaming the victim.

The late talk show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s ex-wife has spoken out a lot about how violence against women often leads to harsh victim blaming instead of a strong legal system to help them.

The actress started a campaign to bring attention to Noor MuKadam’s case because she could “relate” to it.

The Bichoo star said, “Noor Mukadam’s incident was one such incident which came at the point when I was going through a lot in my life, I could connect to Noor on another level, I had never met Noor but I felt very deeply for her, because there were a lot of things which I faced, probably, I can’t tell all things, I don’t know why people victim blame in our society.”