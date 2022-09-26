‘I lost my queen too,’ Kanye West tells people of UK in his IG post

Advertisement
  • The rapper shared a picture of Kim Kardashian on his Instagram without any caption.
  • His social media posts suggest that he is willing to reconcile with his ex-wife.
  • Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is mourning the death of the Queen who died at the age of 96.
Kanye West claimed to understand how Londoners are feeling following the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

He posted on Instagram and stated, “London I can relate because I also lost my Queen.”

It wasn’t clear if he meant his mother or his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who got a divorce from him and started dating SNL comic Pete Davidson.

I lost my queen too, Kanye West tells people of UK
The rapper on Friday shared a picture of Kim Kardashian on his Instagram without any caption.

His social media posts suggest that he is willing to reconcile with his former wife.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is mourning the death of the Queen who died at the age of 96.

