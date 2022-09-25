Ibrahim Ali Khan steps out to enjoy weekend with his friends

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

He is also the brother of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.

Ibrahim has worked as an assistant on Karan Johar’s Rocky and Rani’s Prem Kahani.

Ibrahim has not yet made his debut in the entertainment industry, but that has not prevented him from being in the spotlight. He is also a favorite of the paparazzi, who frequently photograph him in and around the city. In the meantime, Ibrahim was recently spotted in the city enjoying the weekend with his friend Ahaan Panday.

Ibrahim was seen wearing an all-denim ensemble consisting of a denim jacket, blue jeans, and red sneakers. The celebrity child gave the paparazzi a thumbs up as they photographed him. Ibrahim also adhered to Covid regulations, as he was observed wearing a face mask. As usual, he nailed it in a casual outfit. Ahaan Panday, on the other hand, wore a white bomber jacket with black baggy trousers and white sneakers.

In the meantime, Ibrahim has worked as an assistant on Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky and Rani’s Prem Kahani. Leading roles are played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, while Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi play pivotal roles.

In an interview with a news website, Saif stated that he is “concerned for Ibrahim’s future” and is pleased that his son is working hard. “I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well,” he added.

In the same conversation, Saif also commented on the striking resemblance, saying, “He also says I look like a young Saif. He just told me. He sent me a picture of him, looking good, and said this is what I would look like if I was a 20-year-old Vikram Vedha actor.”

