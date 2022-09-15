Advertisement
Imran Ashraf shares cute video with his son
  Imran Ashraf is a star of Lollywood and has honed his talent via exposure to the theatre sector.
  His modest and down-to-earth demeanour makes him a favourite among fans.
  This time, the actor from Dum Mastam's fangirls surprised the internet.
Imran Ashraf is a star of Lollywood and has honed his talent via exposure to the theatre sector. Despite having worked in the industry for several years, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi became his most well-known work.

Because of his modest and down-to-earth demeanour, the Mushk actor is also a favourite among fans. This time, the actor from Dum Mastam’s fervent fangirls surprised the internet.

This time, Imran is succeeding in capturing people’s attention with a cute video of his baby. Little Roham, Imran and Kiran’s joy, shows his father his unwavering love and support.

 

A post shared by Imran Ashraf (@imranashrafawan)

Imran Ashraf has received accolades for his efforts in the drama serial Chaudhry and Sons and the film Dum Mastam.

 

A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

The drama, which was produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, was written by Saima Akram Chaudhary and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain.

