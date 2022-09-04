Sophia Bush jumped on the bandwagon for the viral TikTok Teenage Dirtbag trend.

She shared a video montage which featured snaps from her childhood all the way when she was a young adult.

Fans were quick to point out that her young adult version is very reminiscent of her iconic character Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill.

Sophia Bush joined the TikTok Teenage Dirtbag craze that has gone viral. The One Tree Hill actor released a video montage on Instagram in which images from her early years through her adolescence were included.

The young adult version of Sophia quickly drew comparisons to her well-known One Tree Hill character Brooke Davis.

Teenage Dirtbag, a Wheatus song released in 2000, has been around for more than 20 years. A-list celebs are now revisiting the song thanks to a trending TikTok post about it.

Previously, the trend was used to expose people’s past fashion gaffes, but these days it’s all about sharing photos of their slightly embarrassed yet nostalgic teenage selves.

From 2000 until its conclusion in 2012, Sophia portrayed Brooke Davis in the teen drama “One Tree Hill” for nine seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Bush Hughes (@sophiabush)

