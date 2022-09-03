In Kanye West’s confusing social media post, Bethenny Frankel feels engaged

Bethenny Frankel responded to Kanye West’s controversial social media posts.

Bethenny said she has “no idea” what he is talking about.

Kanye West has my support because he offers no points.

Rapper Kanye ‘Ye’ West has recently shared a number of explosive and upsetting social media statements, which have completely taken the internet by storm.

Ye’s Real Housewives of New York co star Bethenny Frankel responded to his most recent online activity by sharing her opinion of his posts, in which he candidly discussed his relationship with Adidas, his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, and many other topics.

“Kanye West has my support because he offers no points. Actually, he gives a score of 54.7 [expletive]. He merely claims to be unfiltered. Beyond that, he’s really unfiltered. Nothing he says is making sense to me “She admitted.

“Could someone translate something like, “There’s some language going on and he’s like targeting individuals,” or anything similar? There is currently a post there that says, Serena. I have no idea what that code means “said the American businessman.

Everyone must understand what the [expletive] he is talking about since he receives so many likes, and he said that you receive so many likes. I’m having fun, She added. “I’m invested, even if I have no idea who he’s referring to.”

In the midst of his dispute with the SKIMS founder, the Praise the God singer recently accused his followers of “being crazy” and unable to understand him.

You are the ones who are crazy, he said, “call me whatever names you want, if you don’t understand why I won’t back down on my businesses, my brands, and my children.”

