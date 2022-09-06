‘Goodbye’ is written and directed by Vikas Bahl of ‘Queen’ fame.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Shivin Narang also star.

Since the announcement of “Goodbye,” there has been a lot of excitement. It had a lot to do with Rashmika Mandanna’s Hindi debut and the pairing of Amitabh Bachchan and her. Further piqued curiosity were the first look posters and a promotional video Bachchan shared yesterday.

However, the movie’s trailer has finally been released, and it makes us smile and cry simultaneously! In the first scene of the trailer, Rashmika is told that her mother, Neena Gupta, has passed away. We are later shown the funeral rites and asked if she would choose to have a burial like that.

The death of a loved one is a serious subject covered in the movie, but what’s noteworthy is how humorously it handles the circumstance without seeming disrespectful or trivial.

In spite of the turbulence and arguments that are a natural part of every family, the movie is about strengthening family ties and spending more time with loved ones. Rashmika is promising, and Amitabh Bachchan appears to be in superb condition as always. Along with Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Shivin Narang, the movie also has a fantastic ensemble.

The relationship between Rashmika and Big B in the first few seconds somehow makes you think of scenes from “Piku.” Of course, the topic—the relationship between children and parents—is identical, but the movie offers much more and seems to add some fresh perspectives. The film’s music was composed by Amit Trivedi, which appears to be another element that adds to its appeal.

The movie “Goodbye,” written and directed by Vikas Bahl of “Queen” fame, is undoubtedly intriguing, and the trailer makes you eager to see it. It will be available on October 7.

