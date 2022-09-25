Advertisement
  • In upcoming new book, Prince Harry warns against making ‘attacks’ on the Royal Family
  • Prince Harry has been advised to ‘bin the book’ in the wake of the Queen’s death.
  • Nile Gardiner warned that further attacks on the royal family could damage his standing.
  • Prince Harry’s memoir was due to be released in 2022 but may now be delayed until 2023.
Following the death of his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry has been advised to ‘bin the book.’

The Duke of Sussex, who has reportedly been making last-minute changes to the bombshell memoir, was rumoured to be pulling the plug on the book as he and his wife Meghan Markle were welcomed back into the fold following Her Majesty’s death.

Nile Gardiner, a royal commentator, has issued a serious warning to Harry, stating that there is “far less public appetite” for books from the Sussex couple in the aftermath of the Queen’s death.

Gardiner told Express.co.uk that any additional “attacks” on the royal family would “significantly undermine Harry’s own standing.”

Any “attacks on the Royal Family” before the memoir’s release, the royal commentator said, would be seen as “very poor taste.”

Prince Harry’s book was supposed to be released in autumn 2022, but it has been pushed back to 2023.

Harry’s memoir, according to Penguin, will “share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

