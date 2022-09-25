Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s PDA filled pictures goes viral

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz attended the 8th Hum Awards in Toronto, Canada.

Canada is where Pakistan’s entertainment industry truly shines. The event attracted many stars, which made the night spectacular. In their captivating attire, our attractive actors and actresses are killing it. Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz also made an appearance in the Hum Awards’ crowded Toronto venue. With each other, the couple looks extremely stunning. This charming couple is always a fan favourite in Pakistani showbiz. Their beautiful and uplifting movies and images simply enchant online users. Iqra Aziz posts a sweet video of her and her boyfriend. Yasir Hussain chooses a lovely black tuxedo suit, while Iqra Aziz wears a gorgeous white long dress with floral embroidery. Both appear in the video posing for the photo session.

Iqra Aziz may have a captivating appearance, but online users are not fond of her daring appearance. Iqra Aziz is dressed in a backless, sleeveless dress. She wore natural makeup and kept her hair open. Her tattoo is visible to viewers on her back. The pair are striking a confident pose together. Iqra Aziz is renowned for her purity and is frequently referred to as the cutest young actor. Her recent audacious performance at the 8th Hum Awards, however, let her admirers down.

Iqra Aziz was recognised at the ceremony for numerous of her wildly successful dramas. She received a jury prize for being the best female actor in the drama series Raqeeb Se. Noman Ejaz, a skilled performer, and Mohammed Shahnawaz, a respected individual, presented the award. The occurrence happened yesterday in Toronto, Canada. The glittering night was just incredible; it was brimming with glitz, grace, pleasure, joy, dance, and suspense. View the photo shoot for Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s love.

