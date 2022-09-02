Iqra Aziz discusses her new TV show in detail.

Advertisement
Iqra Aziz, a Pakistani actor who briefly left the business, is getting ready to return to television. The actor discussed her latest movie, a murder mystery that is being directed by her better half.

She named ‘Aik Thi Laila,’ a distinct mainstream media effort, and complained that the plot only lasts for five episodes. The actor, however, praised the narrative as fascinating and predicted that adrenaline will be its central theme.

The 24-year-old also revealed that she started her acting career at the tender age of 14, and it’s been a decade.

He enjoyed how she interacted with her audience and received praise for her work, and he saw praise as the only real reward for an artist.

In-depth, the actor claimed that despite never attending acting school, she was fortunate to work with several well-known people who even assisted her in developing her facial expressions.

She mentioned her spouse Yasir and also recalled her on-screen chemistry with Farhan Saeed in Suno Chanda, which won high appreciation for the cast, when asked who her favourite co-star was.

She mentioned Raaqeeb Say when recalling her difficulties because of the project’s star-studded cast, which included Nauman Ijaz and Sania Saeed. Iqra claimed that because the serial features her in-depth solos, she used to have trouble remembering the script.

The actor supported her spouse in the cultural confusion debate when Yasir Hussain claimed Turkish shows may kill the regional industry.

Yasir lettily posted a selfie in the dressing room mirror with the caption, “First time guiding this superstar. Anjili tum nahi samjhao gi, kuch kuch hota hai The famous couple’s debut production is titled “Aik Thi Laila” and stars Iqra Aziz, Faysal Quraishi, Gul-e-Rana, Hasan Ahmed, Nayyar Ejaz, Faiza Iftikhar, and Fareeha Jabeen.

Entertainment News

