Iqra Aziz is all set to share the screen again with Imran Ashraf

Iqra Aziz as Noor Bano and Imran Ashraf as Bhola in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi are the most outlandish couple of our time and have captured the hearts of millions. In incredibly original characters, both performers lit up the screen, and the drama instantly catapulted them to stardom.

Iqra and Imran both worked on dramas with renowned author Hashim Nadeem before moving on to greater ventures. In Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, Iqra had a significant love story with Feroze Khan, while Imran Ashraf played Moosa in Raqs e Bismil. Both shows, which coincidentally aired around the same time, performed admirably in the ratings.

After the biggest success of Khuda Aur Mohabbat season 3, the actors are all set to give another hit in the upcoming Sanwal Yaar Piya.

Recently, in an interview, Iqra talked about her comeback to TV dramas. She believed that receiving praise for one’s work and communicating with fans were the real rewards for artists.

In-depth, the actor claimed that despite never attending acting school, she was fortunate to work with several well-known people who even assisted her in developing her facial expressions.

