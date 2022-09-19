Iqra Aziz scatters vibrant colors in her new photoshoot

Iqra Aziz discusses her new TV show in detail.
The actor, however, praised the narrative as fascinating and predicted that adrenaline...
Leading Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has a lot happing on her social media account these days. The Diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently, Iqra shared her new breathtaking clicks with an adorable look.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Her outfits are embellished with stunning motifs and sophisticated fabric, and she is dressed in energizing yet soft and luxurious attire.
The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.
She is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance and exquisite beauty. She has 8.9 million followers on her Instagram account.
Iqra Aziz is a gorgeous Pakistani model and actress. Her professional career began in 2014. She has played dramatic, comedic, and negative roles, and received equal praise from the public.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.