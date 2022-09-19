Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Iqra Aziz scatters vibrant colors in her new photoshoot

Iqra Aziz scatters vibrant colors in her new photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
Iqra Aziz scatters vibrant colors in her new photoshoot

Iqra Aziz scatters vibrant colors in her new photoshoot

Advertisement
  • Iqra Aziz is a gorgeous Pakistani model and actress.
  • Iqra shared her new breathtaking clicks with an adorable look.
  • She has 8.9 million followers on her Instagram account.
Advertisement

Leading Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has a lot happing on her social media account these days. The Diva is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan. Recently, Iqra shared her new breathtaking clicks with an adorable look.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

Advertisement

Her outfits are embellished with stunning motifs and sophisticated fabric, and she is dressed in energizing yet soft and luxurious attire.

The viral photos are getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her photos went viral, her admirers reacted positively.

She is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance and exquisite beauty. She has 8.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

Iqra Aziz is a gorgeous Pakistani model and actress. Her professional career began in 2014.  She has played dramatic, comedic, and negative roles, and received equal praise from the public.

Also Read

Iqra Aziz discusses her new TV show in detail.
Iqra Aziz discusses her new TV show in detail.

The actor, however, praised the narrative as fascinating and predicted that adrenaline...

 

Advertisement

 

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Seo In Young and her fiance to get married soon, details
Seo In Young and her fiance to get married soon, details
Top 10 Bollywood actors that dominated Box office in 2022
Top 10 Bollywood actors that dominated Box office in 2022
Olivia Colman talks about intimate scenes with Micheal Ward
Olivia Colman talks about intimate scenes with Micheal Ward
Faizan Sheikh & Maham Aamir celebrated 1ST birthday of Haadiya
Faizan Sheikh & Maham Aamir celebrated 1ST birthday of Haadiya
Muhammad Asif, Here is Pakistani Mr Bean: See Pictures
Muhammad Asif, Here is Pakistani Mr Bean: See Pictures
Hira Tareen and Ali Safina's Wedding Anniversary: See Pictures
Hira Tareen and Ali Safina's Wedding Anniversary: See Pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story