Iqra Aziz talks about her comeback to TV serials 

Iqra Aziz’s upcoming project is titled “Aik Thi Laila.”

Aik Thi Laila also stars Fareeha Jabeen, Nayyar Ejaz, Faiza Iftikhar, and Faysal Quraishi.

The 24-year-old began her acting career ten years ago at the age of 14.

Advertisement

Iqra Aziz is a Pakistani actor who briefly left the business, and is getting ready to return to television. The actor discussed her latest project, a murder mystery that is being directed by her better half, in an interview.

She called ‘Aik Thi Laila,’ a distinct mainstream media effort, and complained that the plot only lasts for five episodes. The actor, however, praised the plot as fascinating and predicted that adrenaline will be its central theme.

The 24-year-old actress also disclosed that she began her acting career ten years ago when she was just 14 years old.

She believed that receiving praise for one’s work and communicating with fans were the real rewards for artists.

In-depth, the actor claimed that despite never attending acting school, she was fortunate to work with several well-known people who even assisted her in developing her facial expressions.

Also Read Will Iqra Aziz work on the Big Screen? Iqra Aziz is a gifted actress. She has established herself as one...

Advertisement

She mentioned her spouse Yasir and also recalled her on-screen chemistry with Farhan Saeed in Suno Chanda, which won high appreciation for the cast, when asked who her favourite co-star was.

She mentioned Raaqeeb Say when recalling her difficulties because of the project’s star-studded cast, which included Nauman Ijaz and Sania Saeed. Iqra claimed that because the serial features her in-depth solos, she used to have trouble remembering the script.

The actor supported her husband in the cultural confusion debate after Yasir Hussain claimed Turkish shows may kill the regional industry.

Yasir lettily posted a selfie in the dressing room mirror with the caption, “First time directing this superstar. Anjili tum nahi samjhao gi, kuch kuch hota hai The celebrity couple’s debut production is titled “Aik Thi Laila” and stars Iqra Aziz, Faysal Quraishi, Gul-e-Rana, Hasan Ahmed, Nayyar Ejaz, Faiza Iftikhar, and Fareeha Jabeen.

Iqra Aziz’s prominence soared thanks to her perseverance and stunning appearance. She became well-known because to the hugely popular serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, which had over two billion views on the online video platform.

Also Read Iqra Aziz radiates glamour in bottle-green ethnic dress Iqra Aziz, the beautiful lady, always pulls off adorned and embroidered ethnic...