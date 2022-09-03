Is Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp’s relationship tensed?

Angelina Jolie also works for humanitarian efforts.

Johnny Depp’s following increased after he won his defamation lawsuit.

The actor began following Paris Hilton, Jennifer Aniston, and other celebs.

Angelina Jolie has a section of her Instagram account devoted to her long-standing humanitarian efforts.

The actress, who has over 13 million followers on Instagram, including famous people from Hollywood, does not follow any of them back.

While his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard was in court, Johnny Depp saw a significant rise in his Instagram following.

After he won the lawsuit, the actor’s following increased twofold. Additionally, he has expanded the list of people he is following.

Johnny Depp most recently began following Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman.

The actor also began following Paris Hilton, Jennifer Aniston, and other celebrities.

Some of his fans are speculating as to why the actor did not heed Angelina Jolie’s advice to avoid dating Amber Heard.

While promoting their then-upcoming movie “The Tourist,” Depp’s longtime pal Angelina Jolie cautioned him about Amber Heard and showed her “dislike” for the Aquaman star.

The “National Enquirer” claimed in 2014 that Jolie had disliked Heard from the start of her relationship with Depp.

