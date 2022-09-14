Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating super model Gigi Hadid?

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted cuddling at a New York Fashion Week after-party.

He is known for only dating women who are younger than 25.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the new development.

The relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid is escalating.

At a New York Fashion Week after-party in New York City over the weekend, the purported new couple was spotted cuddling.

In images obtained by the Daily Mail, DiCaprio, 47, could be seen whispering in Hadid’s ear as she eagerly drew closer. The two appeared to be deep in conversation.

The “Titanic” actor appeared to get a little physical with the 27-year-old model at one point, placing his hands on her shoulders before extending a hand.

Hadid donned a white cropped tank top and high-waisted baggy trousers right off the runway, while the “Revenant” actor kept a low profile in an all-black outfit and baseball cap.

According to Page Six sources, the two appeared to be separated from the rest of the VIP party that DiCaprio’s buddy Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol hosted at a loft in SoHo.

On Tuesday, a source told us, “Leo was with his guy friends and Gigi was with her model friends and they were all hanging out at a table,” as they watched performances by Diplo and Kodak Black.

Many people were shocked to learn about the couple’s developing romance because DiCaprio is well known for only dating ladies younger than 25.

The “Wolf of Wall Street” actor and Hadid were spotted hanging out together at the launch of a members-only club in NYC in July, which sparked rumours that he was interested in her.

One month later, around the time of his split from model Camila Morrone, another source informed us they saw DiCaprio and Hadid hanging out together at the same club.

Ironically, shortly after Morrone turned 25, the former couple separated after four years of marriage.

Although it’s unclear when or why they split up, DiCaprio’s apparent dating tastes swiftly made him a meme on the internet and at the Emmys.

“Titanic turns 25 this year at which point I assume Leonardo DiCaprio will no longer want to be in it,” a Twitter user joked at the time.

“There’s no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking,” someone else wrote.

“Maybe Leonardo DiCaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you,” another user suggested.

Hadid is not just the actor’s most recent older girlfriend, but also the only mother he has ever expressed interest in.

Gigi and former “One Direction” member Zayn Malik are parents to 2-year-old Khai.

