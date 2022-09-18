Is Meghan Markle and Harry’s ‘ceasefire’ with William ‘temporary’?

Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan Markle walked together.

The ‘Fab Four’ looked to have called a ceasefire.

Harry and Meghan accused their family of bigotry.

Advertisement

The cease-fire between Prince William, Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan Markle for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral has been warned about to the Firm.

This startling assertion was made by royal novelist and biographer Meghan Mccain in her most recent article.

“Most amazingly, the ‘Fab Four’ looked to have called a ceasefire,” she opened her essay.

“A global audience watched as the Queen’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after travelling 500 miles from Scotland, where the feuding brothers Prince William and Harry along with their feuding wives walked together to greet the mourners and inspect the flowers and gifts left outside.”

“Why, after Harry and Meghan accused their family of bigotry, abuse and much more, even Oprah feels that there’s now hope for royal reconciliation.”

“Who knows what will happen next. But here’s mine: This calm is just fleeting. Rather, it is a cease-fire. Prior to Harry and Meghan’s arrival on the scene, I didn’t really have any strong feelings towards the Royal family.

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accused of promoting infighting with the Firm Meghan Mccain, a royal novelist and biographer, made this assertion in her...