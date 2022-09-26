Is Prince Harry really the one who started Megxit?

The world has been forced to face the reality of a far more difficult and chaotic Harry.

Royal insiders contend that Prince Harry started Megxit “all on his own” and is the real culprit.

This revelation was made by royal analyst Daniela Elser in a recent article for a magazine.

In response to Valentine Low’s new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, revelations have been made.

Perhaps it boils down to the reality that in order to realise Meghan wasn’t the main aggressor who must bear the complete responsibility for Megxit, we must also acknowledge that the Harry we loved for all those year the perpetually cheeky chappie was in fact a terribly unhappy guy.

Perhaps I’m being far too philosophical on a Monday, but doesn’t that also make us share in his agony at the time? Or do we feel a little tricked into believing that the Prince we thought we know was simply a charade?

Over the years, we have come to accept a number of basically flat representations of Harry, including Harry the lost youngster, Harry the party boy, Harry the dedicated serviceman, and Harry the newlywed in love.

She also continued, “Since the events of January 8, 2020, what the world has been forced to face is the reality of a far more difficult and chaotic Harry, and that is a lot harder and more challenging story to tell,” before drawing to a close.

