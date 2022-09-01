Ishaan Khatter displays his bike in the new PIC

In Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut.

Since then, he has developed as an actor and shown off many acting skills.

Ishaan has established himself as a talent powerhouse with his purely exceptional and amazing performances.

Advertisement

In Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, Ishaan Khatter made his Bollywood debut. Since then, he has developed as an actor and shown off many acting skills. Ishaan has established himself as a talent powerhouse with his purely exceptional and amazing performances. Following his film debut, he went on to appear in more movies like Dhadak, Khaali Peeli, and A Suitable Boy, winning the audience’s hearts. Ishaan is also a popular figure on the internet who consistently delights his followers with amusing images.

Speaking of which, the actor just uploaded photos of himself showing off his bike in the sunset on his Instagram account. “Rider aesthetic,” the actor who plays Khaali Peeli captioned the image. The Triumph Bonneville Speed Twin that Ishaan owns

The Dhadak star posted a bizarre video on his social media accounts earlier in the day. He was seen in the video standing on the balcony and watching the birds as they danced in the setting sun. Ishaan stares at the sky in a stupor, seemingly entirely engrossed in the dreamy picture. The tone of the video nicely complemented the atmosphere of Ludovico Einaudi’s song Fly.

Ishaan will be seen as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Raja Menon’s Pippa, according to the job front. His eagerly anticipated movie already has a trailer. Brigadier Balram Singh, who along with his siblings participated in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, is the subject of the film, which is based on his life.

Advertisement

Also Read Pippa Teaser Out: Ishaan Khatter shares glimpse of ‘India’s deadliest war’ The teaser for Pippa by Ishaan Khatter is now available. The much...