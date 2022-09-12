Ishaan Khatter sets internet on fire as he flaunts his about in shirtless photo

Ishaan Khatter is one of the top Gen-Z actors in Bollywood.

One of the top Gen-Z actors in Bollywood is Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan has established himself as a talent powerhouse with his utter brilliance and outstanding performances. Ishaan has also always been very public about his love of exercise.

The Dhadak actor is extremely fit and frequently publishes workout videos on social media. It appears that he is pushing himself to the absolute limit in order to reach his fitness objectives.

Actor Ishaan Khattar has the kind of flawlessly toned figure that every fitness fanatic aspires to have, with broad shoulders, chiselled abs, and a sculpted torso.

Ishaan, meanwhile, gave his fans a seductive photo of him showing off his rock-hard abs, which definitely had the audience swooning. Soon after the Khaali Peeli actor tweeted the image, fans commented with fire emojis and some of his followers referred to him as “Hot.” He captioned the image, “For the (cap emoji).”

Ishaan will be seen playing Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in Raja Menon’s Pippa, according to the job front. His eagerly anticipated movie already has a teaser. Brigadier Balram Singh, who along with his siblings fought in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, is the subject of the film, which is based on his life. Mrunal Thakur will play Khatter’s younger sister in the movie, and Priyanshu Painyuli will play his older brother.

Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur are the producers of Pippa with RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films. AR Rahman composed the movie’s music. In addition, Ishaan will co-star with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Gurmeet Singh is the director and Excel Entertainment is the production company.

