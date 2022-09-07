Ishaan Khatter shares BTS PIC with Phone Bhoot co-stars

The forthcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar, is getting ready for release,

The trio will appear on the tenth episode of Koffee With Karan’s seventh season.

The trio, which is the first of the season, turns up the heat as they talk about bromance, romantic interests, and the idea of suhaag raat.

Originally scheduled for release on October 7, 2022. The latest statement, however, states that the movie's release date has been moved to November 4.

Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, two Bollywood hotties, tweeted a BTS photo of the group wearing beautiful outfits.

Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, two Bollywood hotties, tweeted a BTS photo of the group wearing beautiful outfits. In the image, Katrina is wearing an asymmetrical white and black striped shirt dress. The actress wore hoops and kept her hair open. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of black stilettos that had strings tied around the ankles. Ishaan, on the other hand, opted for an all-white ensemble, donning a white shirt with a design and white pants. The performer did had a nice appearance. Siddhant, on the other hand, looked sharp in an all-black ensemble, donning a black leather jacket over a black shirt and black pants. Ishaan captioned the photo with, “ek se badhkar do, do se badhkar teen.

The first glimpse at the movie, which starred the three main stars, had people buzzing. Their unique and distinctive appearance is enough to pique your interest in the film. Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht, and Surender Thakur are featured in Phone Bhoot as well.

