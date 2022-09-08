Ishaan Khatter took a dig at ‘Koffee with Karan’ on the show itself

Ishaan was seen making fun of his instructor KJo during the rapid-fire phase.





The recent guests on Karan Johar’s chat programme, “Koffee with Karan 7,” Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, have literally taken the internet by storm. The most recent episode is all about candour and humour. With Katrina spilling the beans on her marriage to Vicky Kaushal. Ishaan talking about his break-up with Ananya Panday. Siddhant providing an update on his “single” status.

Ishaan was seen making fun of his instructor KJo during the rapid-fire phase. On his show, the renowned director is frequently seen asking about everyone’s s*xual preferences.

Since Katrina was the veteran (based on her appearances on the show), Karan was seen asking her if she would like to go first in the rapid-fire round, but the actress declined. Ishaan offered to go first, and Katrina praised his “bravery” after that. The star kid then added, “I will just say s*x every 10 seconds” and started laughing. In no time, Karan replied, “Ya, just say s*x, we like it.”

Ishaan was asked by KJo what he missed most about his ex. To which he replied, “Everything. she is a sweetheart. But it is for the better.” He was referring to Ananya.Ishaan, Siddhant, and Katrina will all be featured in “Phone Bhoot” in the meantime. This year, in November, the movie is scheduled for release.