Ishaan Khatter took a dig at ‘Koffee with Karan’ on the show itself

The recent guests on Karan Johar’s chat programme, “Koffee with Karan 7,” Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, have literally taken the internet by storm. The most recent episode is all about candour and humour. With Katrina spilling the beans on her marriage to Vicky Kaushal. Ishaan talking about his break-up with Ananya Panday. Siddhant providing an update on his “single” status.
Since Katrina was the veteran (based on her appearances on the show), Karan was seen asking her if she would like to go first in the rapid-fire round, but the actress declined. Ishaan offered to go first, and Katrina praised his “bravery” after that. The star kid then added, “I will just say s*x every 10 seconds” and started laughing. In no time, Karan replied, “Ya, just say s*x, we like it.”
