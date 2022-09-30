Ishita Dutta opens up on her role in Drishyam 2

Ishita Dutta, renowned for her performance in Drishyam, is enthusiastic for Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Ishita Dutta, renowned for her performance in Drishyam, is enthusiastic for Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Dutta made her television debut in 2013 with Star Plus’s serial opera Ek Ghar Banaunga as Poonam. Since then, she’s been working day and night to make a name in Hindi movies.

Ishita, who was well-liked in the first film, is enthusiastic about the second. On Thursday, she told Outlook Magazine, “I am extremely thrilled about ‘Drishyam 2’. Many of my fans and the public have been asking me about the sequel for a long time. It’s now here and I am confident the audience will adore everything the film has to offer.”

“I have done films earlier but a majority of the audiences remember me for my role in Drishyam. So, I am really grateful to be a part of this film,” Ishita added.

Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye? #Drishyam2 in cinemas on 18th November, 2022. pic.twitter.com/fdHnNU9JQH — Ishita Dutta (@ishidutta) September 29, 2022

Drishyam 2 is set to come out on November 18, 2022. It will be directed by Abhishek Pathak. It has important parts for Ajay Devgn and Tabu, as well as for Shriya, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor.

TKrishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak are directing. In “Drishyam,” Ajay portrayed Vijay Salgaonkar, a father who protects his family after his daughter murders a blackmailer. The second section of the movie will reveal whether Ajay succeeds.

