‘It Was Love at First Sight’ with Tom Pelphrey, says Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Christine Cuoco is an American actress.

She said it was “absolutely love at first sight”

The couple confirmed their relationship this past May.

After a series of supporting film and television roles in the late 1990s, she landed her breakthrough role.

At the premiere of her new movie Meet Cute, Cuoco, 36, told Extra, “When I met Tom, it was love at first sight.”

“My manager took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and that’s where I met him,” Cuoco said about the first time she met the actor, 40, in real life. “It was as if angels began to sing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’ It was magical and just right.”

The Flight Attendant star ran into Pelphrey in 2022. She had split up with Karl Cook in 2021. In May of this year, they said they were dating. Cuoco has been open about how her divorce caused her personal problems and how Pelphrey helped her through them.

Cuoco told Access on the Meet Cute red carpet that last year was the worst year of her life. “Many people already know that. I’ve been very open about it. And it was definitely the first time I realised I had some big personal problems I needed to fix.”

How well they got along depended a lot on when they met. “I don’t think it would have worked if I had met Tom even a week earlier,” Cuoco said next. “I needed that time to work out who I was. We met a little later in life, and when we did, everything fell into place.” She also said that meeting Pelphrey “was definitely the best time of my life.”

