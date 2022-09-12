Jackie Shroff and Danny Denzongpa join together for a photoshoot

Ayesha Shroff recently shared a few photos from her husband Jackie Shroff’s most recent photo shoot.

In one photo, the actors can be seen giggling and grinning for the camera while sitting under a tree, while in another, they are seen twinned in black t-shirts. Ayesha captioned the first picture as, ‘Brothers are not always by blood’ and the other one as, ‘The husband and the brother.’

One of the kindest individuals in our field, according to Siddhant Kapoor, the son of Shakti Kapoor. Jackie's uncle and Danny's uncle. Additionally, Danny and his son Rinzing Denzongpa added heart emojis to the beautiful images.

Another remarked, “The Most Rare & Amazing individuals on this earth – for decades now God has ceased generating such good human beings like them on this earth,” while one follower said, “Two legends in one frame.”

In the meantime, Jackie’s next acting project is the upcoming action-drama movie “Baap,” which also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Sunny Deol in the key roles.