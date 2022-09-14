Jackson Wang of GOT7 experiences depression, find out reason

GOT7 member Jackson Wang admitted that he was unhappy with his profession.

He discussed how his lack of enthusiasm for his work has negatively impacted his mental health.

He also acknowledged how, as a result of the horrible life he had been leading in the business.

Jackson Wang of GOT7 admitted that he was unhappy with his profession before developing depression, and this has frightened fans.

The GOT7 member stated to Vogue that, aside from his most recent album MAGIC MAN, he isn’t satisfied with his body of work as a musician while speaking to them behind the scenes of his performance at Head in Clouds Festival.

“I’ve never been satisfied with myself in my entire life, no matter what I do. And I think this album is the first time I think it’s okay. I’ve never been so raw in my life“, he said.

The K-pop star reportedly discussed how his lack of enthusiasm for his work has negatively impacted his mental health and driven him into depression.

He also acknowledged how, as a result of the horrible life he had been leading in the business over the previous few years, he had briefly lost himself.

“And I’ve been in this industry for eight, nine years. To the point where I lost myself and it all felt like a loop. You know, it’s just thing after thing, schedule after schedule. I was so down“, Jackson admitted.

But after spending some time in the same loop, he managed to regain control of his life and make the decision to embrace his true self.

“I may not be perfect, you know? Not everyone likes me. But at least if you like me, if you support me, you’re supporting the real Jackson“, the idol said.

